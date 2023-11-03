New Catalog of Exoplanets: Kepler-385 System and Exciting Discoveries

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope has made its mark in the scientific community yet again. In the examination of data collected before its retirement in 2018, astronomers have uncovered an extraordinary system of seven exoplanets. This unique system, known as Kepler-385, captivates scientists due to its planets being bombarded by intense radiation from their parent star. What makes this discovery particularly fascinating is that each of these exoplanets receives more radiation than any planet in our own solar system receives from the Sun.

While the exact size of the exoplanets remains under scrutiny, they seem to be larger than our planet Earth but smaller than the colossal ice giant Neptune. This finding adds to the growing excitement surrounding the new catalog that the Kepler Space Telescope has produced. This comprehensive catalog contains approximately 4,400 exoplanet candidates and 700 multi-planet systems. The scientific community eagerly anticipates gathering invaluable information from this extensive catalog.

What do we know about the Kepler-385 planetary system? Situated at a distance of 4,672 light years away, this system is a rarity in that it encompasses more than six planets. One well-known example of such a system is TRAPPIST-1, composed of seven Earth-like planets. At the center of the Kepler-385 system resides a star that is 1.1 times larger and 5% hotter than our own Sun.

Kepler-385 b, the innermost planet, boasts a mass approximately 12.8 times greater than Earth’s, with a width 2.7 times wider than our planet. Orbiting its star at a distance equal to only 10% of the Earth-Sun separation, this planet completes an orbit in a mere 10 Earth days. The subsequent planet, Kepler-385 c, is slightly larger with a mass approximately 13.2 times that of Earth. Its orbit covers a circular path spanning about 13% of the Earth-Sun distance and completes a revolution in just over 15 Earth days.

Scientists hypothesize that both Kepler-385 c and b are rocky planets with thin atmospheres, while the remaining five planets in the system are larger, potentially twice the size of Earth, and blanketed with dense atmospheres.

Despite the conclusion of its primary mission in 2013, the Kepler space telescope continued to revolutionize our understanding of the universe during its extended mission, coming to an end in 2018. Even years after its retirement, the treasure trove of data collected by Kepler continues to unravel more about the Milky Way and its celestial inhabitants. Notably, Kepler confirmed NASA’s belief that our galaxy harbors more planets than stars.

The latest discovery of the Kepler-385 system showcases the remarkable potential of the updated exoplanet catalog. By utilizing improved calculations of stellar characteristics and refining models of exoplanetary orbits, scientists can now discern when a star plays host to multiple planets that transit their faces. These planets tend to possess more circular orbits compared to stars housing just one or two exoplanets.

Excitement continues to build around this newfound catalog of exoplanets. A forthcoming paper in The Journal of Planetary Science will delve into further details about the Kepler-385 system and other captivating entries in the catalog. For those interested, a preprint version is already available on the arXiv paper repository. The discoveries made through the Kepler mission serve as a reminder of the magnitude of our universe and the infinite possibilities that lie beyond our cosmic neighborhood.