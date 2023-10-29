New Study Shows Golf and Walking Improve Cognitive Function in Older Adults

A recent study published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine reveals that engaging in an 18-hole round of golf or completing 6 km of Nordic or regular walking can significantly enhance immediate cognitive function in older adults. The research, conducted by an international team from the University of Eastern Finland, the University of Edinburgh, and ETH Zürich, aimed to investigate the immediate effects of three specific aerobics activities on cognition and associated biological responses in healthy older individuals.

The study involved 25 older adult golfers aged 65 and above. Participants performed three different acute bouts of aerobic exercise: an 18-hole round of golf, a 6 km session of Nordic walking, and a 6 km session of regular walking. Each exercise was conducted in a real-life environment, with participants maintaining their typical walking pace.

Cognitive function was measured using the Trail-Making Test (TMT) A and B, which assess attention, processing speed, and task-switching ability. Additionally, blood samples were collected to monitor the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and cathepsin B (CTSB), which are believed to reflect the cognitive benefits of exercise. Fitness monitoring devices recorded exercise-specific data, while an ECG sensor monitored heart rate.

The results revealed that all three activities—18 holes of golf, 6 km of Nordic walking, or 6 km of regular walking—improved lower cognitive functions, such as attention and processing speed, as measured by the TMT-A test. Nordic walking and regular walking were particularly associated with enhanced executive functions, as measured by the TMT-B test.

These findings emphasize the importance of age-appropriate aerobic exercise, such as golf and walking, in maintaining and enhancing cognitive function among older adults. While more research is needed to better understand the underlying mechanisms, previous studies have also suggested that exercise may have potential cognitive benefits and could be a strategy to combat cognitive decline.

FAQ:

Q: How many participants were involved in the study?

A: The study involved 25 healthy older golfers aged 65 and above.

Q: What cognitive functions were measured?

A: The study measured lower cognitive functions, such as attention and processing speed (TMT-A test), and more demanding executive functions, such as task-switching ability (TMT-B test).

Q: Were there any significant effects on the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and cathepsin B (CTSB)?

A: No significant effects on the levels of BDNF and CTSB were observed.