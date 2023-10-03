Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang Bagong Paraan ay Nagpapakita ng Mga Koneksyon sa Pagitan ng mga Dinosaur at Mga Ibon

ByMampho Brescia

Oktubre 3, 2023
Researchers at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland have made an exciting discovery about the evolution of feathers. Using X-ray imaging, they found evidence of proteins in fossil feathers that indicate a similarity in composition between ancient feathers and those of modern birds.

Previous studies suggested that ancient feathers had a different protein composition compared to modern bird feathers. However, this research reveals that the protein composition of today’s feathers was also present in the feathers of dinosaurs and early birds. This finding confirms that the chemistry of feathers originated much earlier than previously believed.

The team of paleontologists, led by Dr. Tiffany Slater and Prof. Maria McNamara, analyzed 125-million-year-old feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, as well as a 50-million-year-old feather from the United States. They used X-rays and infrared light to detect traces of ancient feather proteins.

The researchers discovered that feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus contained a high amount of beta-proteins, similar to the feathers of modern birds. Beta-proteins are important for strengthening feathers for flight. Previous studies had mainly found alpha-proteins in dinosaur feathers. The team’s experiments shed light on this discrepancy, suggesting that the weird chemistry in some fossil feathers is the result of protein degradation during the fossilization process.

This research helps answer a longstanding question about the preservation of proteins in deep time. It shows that traces of ancient biomolecules can survive for millions of years, opening up possibilities for further insights into the evolution of important tissues and their biomolecules.

These findings provide new evidence of the close connection between dinosaurs and birds. By understanding the evolution of feathers, scientists can gain valuable insights into the behavior and capabilities of these ancient creatures.

Pinagmumulan:
– University College Cork (UCC)
– Nature Ecology & Evolution, “Preservation of corneous β-proteins in Mesozoic feathers” by Tiffany S. Slater, Nicholas P. Edwards, Samuel M. Webb, Fucheng Zhang, and Maria E. McNamara

