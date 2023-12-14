Voyager 1 Faces Communication Issues, Hindering Data Transmission

Summary: NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, a veteran explorer of the cosmos, has encountered a setback in its mission as it has ceased transmitting engineering and science data to Earth. The issue lies with the Flight Data System (FDS), which fails to effectively communicate with the Telemetry Modulation Unit (TMU) as it transmits a repetitive pattern without useful data. NASA suspects that the problem originates from the FDS. Engineers are grappling with the aging spacecraft’s idiosyncrasies, relying on decades-old documentation to troubleshoot the issues encountered. Additionally, the time it takes to communicate with Voyager 1 poses a challenge, as commands from mission control take over 22 hours to reach the probe and additional time is required to assess their effectiveness. NASA estimates that engineers will need several weeks to develop a new plan to address the problem. This incident marks a notable deviation from a previous telemetry glitch in 2022 that caused jumbled attitude data transmission, which was subsequently resolved by switching to a different computer. Now, the Voyager 1 probe ceases to transmit any science data, posing new challenges for the team.

