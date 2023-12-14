Ancient DNA Uncovers Evolutionary Path of Deadly Chicken Virus

A recent study led by scientists from the University of Oxford and LMU Munich has utilized ancient DNA to trace the evolution of Marek’s Disease Virus (MDV), a global pathogen that causes fatal infections in unvaccinated chickens. The research, titled “Ancient chicken remains reveal the origins of virulence in Marek’s disease virus,” offers insight into how viruses evolve to become more deadly and presents the potential for developing improved treatments for viral infections.

By analyzing ancient MDV sequences derived from archaeological chickens spanning a thousand years, the team compared them to modern viral genomes. This comparison allowed them to identify the genetic alterations responsible for the increased virulence of the modern virus. Furthermore, the study successfully resurrected ancient biological processes using cellular assays, demonstrating that ancient strains of MDV were significantly milder compared to their modern counterparts.

The findings not only shed light on the evolutionary history of MDV but also present hope for the development of more effective therapies against this devastating poultry disease. The study utilizes DNA isolated from excavated chicken bones from 140 archaeological sites in Europe and the Near East. The ancient genomes revealed that MDV was prevalent in European chickens for at least 1,000 years prior to its formal description in 1907, emphasizing the importance of preserving archaeological remains to gain insights into the evolution of virulence.

As chicken consumption increased in the mid-20th century, MDV continued to evolve and grow more aggressive, despite the development of multiple vaccines. The study’s first author, Dr. Steven Fiddaman from the University of Oxford, highlights the interdisciplinary approach of combining ancient DNA techniques with modern genomics to enhance our understanding of pathogen virulence and improve management strategies for viral diseases.

The project’s lead archaeologist, Professor Naomi Sykes from the University of Exeter, emphasizes the significance of investigating biological material preserved in archaeological and museum collections, as it may have transformative applications in the future. The collaboration between paleogeneticists, virologists, archaeologists, and biologists highlights the power of interdisciplinary research in unraveling the complex evolutionary history of pathogens with economic and agricultural implications.

Professor Greger Larson from the University of Oxford, a co-senior author of the study, emphasizes the selection pressure that arises when attempting to mitigate diseases, leading to increased virulence in the virus. The sequencing of ancient virus genomes allows researchers to observe this process and understand the substantial increase in MDV’s virulence over the past century.

The study’s findings not only provide insights into the emergence of MDV as a deadly chicken virus but also offer lessons applicable to the control of other medically and veterinary significant viral infections. The origins of virulence revealed by the genetic sequences of ancient MDV present exciting scientific opportunities to explore the molecular mechanisms behind the increase in virulence coinciding with the intensification of poultry farming in the 1960s.