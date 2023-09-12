มาตรฐานสากล: ความสำคัญของเรื่องสำหรับอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทโฮม

Having a smart home can be convenient and satisfying, but it often comes with the hassle of dealing with different standards for various devices. This means multiple hubs, apps, and complicated setup processes. Matter, a new technology standard for smart home devices, aims to solve this problem by providing a universal standard that all devices can adhere to.

In a smart home setup, you may have lightbulbs from one company, plugs from another, a watering system from a different brand, and air conditioners from yet another. Each of these products may require its own hub and app, and they may use different connectivity standards such as Zigbee, Z-wave, and Ha-low. This fragmented setup can be inconvenient and confusing for users.

Matter seeks to unify the smart home ecosystem by offering a single standard that all devices can adopt. With Matter, you can use one home control hub of your choice, whether it’s SmartThings, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, or Alexa. All Matter-compliant devices will work seamlessly with your chosen hub, eliminating the need for multiple apps and hubs throughout your home.

In addition to simplifying setup and control, Matter also brings other benefits. Matter devices can still operate even when the internet is down because they can connect to your local network. Scenes and automations that you’ve set up will continue to run smoothly, ensuring that your smart home remains functional even in offline situations. This feature sets Matter apart from many other smart home systems.

Matter 1.0 was released last year, and future updates will further expand its features and device compatibility. The roadmap includes support for a wide range of devices, including home appliances like vacuum robots, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. Most major players in the smart home industry have already committed to adopting Matter, making it a widely accepted standard.

For existing devices, there are different scenarios. Some devices can receive software updates via wifi to make them compatible with Matter. Hubs, rather than individual devices, will be updated to work with Matter, so you may still need to keep your existing hubs. Some Zigbee devices might also receive updates for compatibility. Other devices will continue to work with their existing systems.

To fully embrace the benefits of Matter, it’s recommended to purchase new smart devices that come with Matter support. As you acquire new products, you can gradually replace old ones with Matter-compliant devices, eventually creating a fully integrated and harmonious smart home system.

