หุ่นยนต์ตัวไหนสำรวจดาวอังคารครั้งแรก?

Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun, has long captivated the imagination of scientists and space enthusiasts alike. Over the years, several robots have been sent to explore the Red Planet, each contributing valuable data and insights into its geological composition and potential for sustaining life. In this article, we delve into the history of Mars exploration and identify the first robot that set foot on its dusty surface.

Which Robot First Explored Mars?

When it comes to the first robot to explore Mars, the honor goes to the Soviet Union’s Mars 2 and Mars 3 missions, which were launched in 1971. These missions aimed to not only orbit Mars but also land on its surface. While Mars 2 crash-landed and its lander was destroyed, Mars 3 successfully touched down on December 2, 1971, making it the first-ever robot to explore the Martian terrain.

Mars 3 carried a small rover called Prop-M, which was designed to traverse the surface and conduct experiments. Unfortunately, the rover’s mission was short-lived, as it ceased transmitting data just 20 seconds after landing. Despite its brief stint, Mars 3’s achievement marked a significant milestone in space exploration, opening the door for future missions to Mars.

The Evolution of Mars Exploration

Since Mars 3, numerous robots have followed in its footsteps, each equipped with increasingly advanced technology to unravel the mysteries of the Red Planet. Notable missions include NASA’s Viking program in the 1970s, which consisted of two orbiters and two landers, and the Mars Pathfinder mission in 1997, which deployed the successful Sojourner rover.

In recent years, NASA’s Mars rovers have garnered significant attention and made groundbreaking discoveries. The Sojourner rover was succeeded by Spirit and Opportunity, which operated on Mars for several years, vastly expanding our knowledge of the planet’s geology and history. The most recent addition to NASA’s Mars rover fleet is Curiosity, which landed in 2012 and continues to explore the Martian surface to this day.

Additionally, other countries have also joined the race to explore Mars. The European Space Agency’s (ESA) ExoMars mission, in collaboration with Russia’s Roscosmos, aims to search for signs of past or present life on Mars. The mission includes the Trace Gas Orbiter, which arrived at Mars in 2016, and the Rosalind Franklin rover, set to launch in 2022.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)

Q: How many robots have explored Mars?

A: Several robots have explored Mars over the years, including those from NASA’s Viking program, the Mars Pathfinder mission, and the ongoing missions of the Curiosity rover.

Q: What is the purpose of exploring Mars with robots?

A: Exploring Mars with robots allows scientists to gather data about the planet’s geology, climate, and potential for sustaining life. It helps us understand the planet’s history and provides valuable insights for potential future human missions.

Q: Are there any upcoming missions to Mars?

A: Yes, there are several upcoming missions planned for Mars. NASA’s Perseverance rover is set to launch in 2020, aiming to further investigate the planet’s habitability and collect samples for potential return to Earth. The ESA’s ExoMars mission, as mentioned earlier, is also scheduled to launch its rover in 2022.

Q: Can robots on Mars be controlled from Earth?

A: Yes, robots on Mars can be controlled from Earth, but due to the significant distance between the two planets, there is a time delay in sending commands and receiving data. This delay can range from a few minutes to over 20 minutes, depending on the relative positions of Earth and Mars.

