ประวัติบริษัทของ Walmart คืออะไร?

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is an American multinational corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, Walmart has grown to become a global powerhouse with a presence in 27 countries and over 11,000 stores worldwide. With its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart employs over 2.3 million associates globally, making it one of the largest private employers in the world.

ภาพรวมของ บริษัท :

Walmart operates under various banners, including Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Sam’s Club. The company offers a wide range of products, including groceries, apparel, electronics, home goods, and more. It also provides services such as pharmacy, financial services, and digital entertainment through its online platform.

ค่านิยมองค์กร:

Walmart’s mission is to save people money so they can live better. The company is committed to providing customers with low prices, offering a wide selection of products, and ensuring a convenient shopping experience. Walmart also focuses on sustainability, aiming to achieve zero waste, operate with 100% renewable energy, and sell products that sustain people and the environment.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย:

1. How many Walmart stores are there?

Walmart operates over 11,000 stores worldwide, including its various banners such as Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Sam’s Club.

2. How many employees does Walmart have?

Walmart employs over 2.3 million associates globally, making it one of the largest private employers in the world.

3. Where is Walmart headquartered?

Walmart’s headquarters is located in Bentonville, Arkansas, United States.

4. What products does Walmart offer?

Walmart offers a wide range of products, including groceries, apparel, electronics, home goods, and more. It also provides various services such as pharmacy, financial services, and digital entertainment.

In conclusion, Walmart is a global retail giant with a vast presence and a diverse range of products and services. With its commitment to low prices, convenience, and sustainability, Walmart continues to be a leader in the retail industry.