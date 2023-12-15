ยูเครนส่งเสริมระบบป้องกันภัยทางอากาศในโอเดสซา สร้างความได้เปรียบเหนือกองทัพรัสเซีย

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has announced that Ukraine is deploying powerful air-defense systems to Odesa, the country’s strategic grain port. Recent events suggest that this is not an empty promise. An unidentified missile shot down a Russian bomber, the Sukhoi Su-24, over Snake Island, which was reportedly staging for an attack on Odesa or one of Ukraine’s river ports.

While the details of the munition carried by the Su-24 remain unknown, it is clear that Ukraine’s upgrade in air-defense systems has potentially given them an advantage over Russian forces. It is possible that Ukrainian air-defenses now extend beyond the range of land-attack missiles typically used by the Russian Black Sea Fleet against Odesa or the Danube ports.

The Ukrainian military confirmed the shootdown on social media, expressing satisfaction at destroying the Russian bomber. The Su-24 joins the list of Russian casualties, along with the Moskva missile-cruiser, which sank after being hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles earlier this year.

Before these recent developments, Ukraine relied on Soviet-vintage S-300 surface-to-air missiles to protect Odesa. These missiles have a range of up to 50 miles under normal circumstances. However, with the new air-defense systems in place, Ukrainian missiles launched from Odesa can now threaten Russian jets as far south as Snake Island.

This suggests that the newly deployed air-defense battery in Odesa may consist of American-made Patriot systems or longer-range versions of the basic S-300. Regardless of the exact equipment used, it is clear that Ukraine has taken significant steps to enhance its defensive capabilities in the region.

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, it is crucial to monitor the evolving situation and assess the potential impact these upgraded air-defense systems may have on the balance of power in the region.