2023 has been a year of incredible literary achievements that have captured the attention of readers worldwide. From thought-provoking memoirs to gripping murder mysteries, these books have offered diverse perspectives on life, love, and the human experience.

Andrew Leland, The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight (2023)

In his memoir, Andrew Leland delves into the complex world of blindness and its impact on his life. Through his journey, he explores the blurred boundaries between sightedness and blindness, immersing himself in a community of blind individuals while still feeling both connected and alienated. Leland’s witty and informative storytelling takes readers on a profound exploration of identity and acceptance.

Katie Williams, My Murder (2023)

Katie Williams presents a speculative sci-fi murder mystery that explores the depths of human connection. Following the story of Lou, a new mother and the last victim of a serial killer, the novel delves into themes of parenthood, friendship, and the essence of what it means to be alive. Williams skillfully combines elements of thrillers with otherworldly concepts, creating a captivating read that keeps readers on the edge of their seats.

Mariana Enriquez, tr. Megan McDowell, Our Share of Night (2022)

Mariana Enriquez’s first translated novel, Our Share of Night, is a sweeping epic that intertwines family, politics, and gender dynamics. With vivid imagery and profound darkness, Enriquez paints a picture of Argentina that immerses readers in its rich tapestry. The novel resonates with readers, staying with them long after they’ve turned the last page.

Catherine Lacey, Biography of X (2023)

Catherine Lacey’s Biography of X is a masterful exploration of relationships and the enigmatic nature of knowing someone deeply. This emotionally charged novel follows the journey of a widow as she unravels the complexities of her late wife’s identity and her own loss. Lacey’s writing is profound and thought-provoking, leaving readers contemplating the intricacies of human connection.

Kathleen Alcott, Emergency: Stories (2023)

In Emergency: Stories, Kathleen Alcott presents a collection of intricately woven tales that center around women grappling with personal crises and the lasting impact of toxic masculinity. Alcott’s ability to delve into the complexities of the human psyche shines through in each story, showcasing her remarkable skill as a writer.

The best books of 2023 have offered readers a diverse range of perspectives, from memoirs that explore the boundaries of sight to murder mysteries that push the boundaries of reality. These books have captivated readers with their thought-provoking narratives and profound insights, proving that literature continues to be a powerful medium for exploring the intricacies of the human experience.