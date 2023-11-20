Mod ปรับปรุงทักษะใหม่สำหรับ Starfield

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has already captured the attention of gamers worldwide. However, like many modern video games, post-launch updates are often necessary to address unforeseen issues and enhance gameplay. While Bethesda has yet to release a patch to improve Starfield’s skill-tree system, a group of dedicated modders have taken matters into their own hands.

The Starfield Pilgrimage mod, developed by a team led by VollmetalDragon, is now available on NexusMods. This mod aims to enhance the consistency and impact of skills in the game, making each skill more meaningful to players. Many skills have been reworked and rearranged within categories to ensure balance and engage players in new and interesting ways.

One notable improvement offered by this mod is the ability for all crafting skills to unlock all associated research. This means that players no longer have to invest multiple skill points to access all crafting options. Additionally, the mod sets the scan range to 100 from the beginning, allowing players to safely scan their surroundings from a distance. Scanner zoom ranges and the use of boost packs, ship targeting, and thrusters are also unlocked from the start.

Furthermore, the Pilgrimage mod addresses issues with the Mining Monthly and Freestar Ranger Gunslinger’s Guide perk magazines, ensuring that they no longer count towards obtaining skills in their respective perk categories.

As Starfield continues to enthrall players on PC and Xbox Series X|S, the availability of this skill enhancements mod provides an exciting opportunity for those who may have been dissatisfied with the game’s original skill-tree system. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a new player, the Starfield Pilgrimage mod offers a fresh perspective on character development and gameplay mechanics in this highly anticipated space epic.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย:

Q: Where can I find the Starfield Pilgrimage mod?

A: The Starfield Pilgrimage mod is available for download on NexusMods.

Q: Can I use the mod on Xbox?

A: Yes, the mod is compatible with Xbox versions of Starfield.

Q: Does the mod affect gameplay balance?

A: The mod aims to enhance balance and make skills more interesting, ensuring a better overall experience.

Q: Can I still use the mod if I don’t have Xbox Game Pass?

A: Yes, the mod can be used regardless of whether you have Xbox Game Pass or not.