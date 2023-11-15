ใหม่และปรับปรุง: เปิดตัว PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony has once again wowed gamers with its latest release – the PlayStation 5 Slim. Taking a page from their previous playbook, Sony has introduced a smaller and sleeker version of their popular gaming console, following the success of the PS4 Slim. This new model retains the original name but packs a punch with its compact design and improved features.

One of the standout changes in the PS5 Slim is the increase in storage capacity. The original models boasted 825GB, but the Slim model offers a generous 1TB of storage. This means gamers can now store even more of their favorite games, without worrying about constantly deleting and reinstalling to make room.

Not only is the PS5 Slim smaller in size, but it is also lighter in weight. Weighing just over 7 pounds, compared to the nearly 10 pounds of its predecessor, the Slim model is perfect for gamers on the go. No longer will travelers have to struggle with lugging around a bulky and cumbersome console.

In terms of design, the Slim model features two USB-C ports on the front, providing users with more connectivity options. The disc eject button, once positioned on the console itself, has now been moved onto the disc drive. Additionally, the power lights have been extended to run along the entire front of the machine, giving it a sleek and modern look.

For those considering the Digital Edition, however, the decision becomes less clear. While the Slim model offers more storage, it comes with a higher price tag compared to the original console. And if you ever decide to add a disc drive later, you’ll have to shell out an additional $80, making the cost even steeper.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย:

Is the PlayStation 5 Slim faster or more powerful than the original? No, the Slim model does not come with any new components that would make it faster or more powerful. The improvements are primarily in terms of design and storage capacity.

Can I stand the PS5 Slim upright? By default, the Slim model is designed to be used horizontally. If you prefer to stand it vertically, you will need to purchase the optional vertical stand which costs $30.

Are the color cover plates for the original PS5 compatible with the Slim model? No, the color cover plates for the original PS5 will not fit on the Slim model. Sony has plans to release new versions of color cover plates specifically for the Slim in early 2024.

Should I upgrade from my current PS5 to the Slim model? Unless you are in need of more storage or prefer the smaller size, there may not be enough differences between the two models to warrant an upgrade. It may be worth holding off for a potential future release of a Pro or more powerful model.

Overall, the PlayStation 5 Slim offers an enticing option for gamers who value a more compact and convenient gaming experience. With its increased storage and sleek design, it is sure to impress both new and existing PlayStation enthusiasts.