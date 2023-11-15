ส่วนลดสูงสุดถึง $1100 สำหรับพีซีสำหรับเล่นเกม Alienware Aurora RTX 4090: ปลดปล่อยพลังของเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย

Dell’s Black Friday Sale event presents an exciting opportunity for gaming enthusiasts with up to $1100 off on two Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PCs featuring the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, high-end CPUs, and ample storage and RAM. While these prices may not be the lowest ever seen for an Alienware RTX 4090 equipped gaming PC, Dell makes up for it by offering additional upgrades that make the slight price premium well worth the investment.

The more affordable configuration is priced at $3099.99 and boasts impressive specs. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB of DDR-4800MHz RAM, and a 2TB NVME SSD. The Ryzen 9 7950X, which features 16 cores, 32 threads, and 80MB of total cache, stands as AMD’s best general-purpose CPU, excelling not only in gaming but also in tasks such as 3D rendering and multitasking. The system is kept cool with Alienware’s top-tier “Cryo-Tech” liquid cooling, offering an efficient and superior cooling solution.

For those seeking even more power, the higher-priced configuration at $3399 includes an Intel Core i9-13900KF processor, an astonishing 64GB of RAM, and a massive 4TB NVMe SSD. The i9-13900KF processor, featuring 24 cores, 32 threads, and a 36MB cache, is one of the most powerful consumer CPUs currently available. This configuration also includes a pristine white (Lunar White) theme for those desiring a specific aesthetic.

Both configurations come equipped with the mighty RTX 4090 GPU, cementing its status as the most powerful video card on the market. This GPU easily outperforms its competition, including AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and leaves the RTX 30 series cards in the dust. With up to 90% faster performance than the 3080 Ti, the RTX 4090 enables users to enjoy ray-traced 4K gaming at a consistent 60+fps in any game available today.

In conclusion, Dell’s Black Friday Sale offers an incredible opportunity to acquire Alienware Aurora RTX 4090 gaming PCs at discounted prices. Whether you choose the more affordable configuration or splurge on the higher-priced option packed with additional power, these gaming PCs are sure to provide an unparalleled gaming experience.

ถาม-ตอบ

1. Are these Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PCs worth the investment?

Absolutely! With top-of-the-line components, including the powerful RTX 4090 GPU, high-end CPUs, and ample storage and RAM, these gaming PCs offer exceptional performance and are well worth the investment for gaming enthusiasts.

2. Is liquid cooling necessary for these gaming PCs?

While not necessary, liquid cooling, like Alienware’s “Cryo-Tech,” offers efficient and superior cooling performance. It helps maintain optimal temperatures during intense gaming sessions, ensuring increased longevity and performance of the system.

3. How does the RTX 4090 compare to other GPUs on the market?

The RTX 4090 stands as the most powerful video card on the market, surpassing its competitors, such as AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and exceeding the performance of the RTX 30 series cards. It allows for exceptional ray-traced 4K gaming at a consistent 60+fps in any game available today.

4. Can I expect future upgrades to the RTX 4090 in the near future?

While technology consistently evolves, it is unlikely that a superior card to the RTX 4090 will be released in the near future. The RTX 4090 represents the pinnacle of gaming performance, and users can expect to enjoy its exceptional capabilities for quite some time.

(Source: Dell.com)