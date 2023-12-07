โรงเตี๊ยม Greenport อันเป็นที่รักภายใต้กรรมสิทธิ์ใหม่

Greenport’s iconic Whiskey Wind Tavern, located on Front Street, has recently changed hands, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for this beloved destination. Jim and Chris Kuhlmann, who have been the owners for over 29 years, have decided to sell due to fatigue and the desire to pass the baton to a new generation. While the new owners have not been named, it has been reported that they plan to retain the well-loved traditions of the tavern.

For Jim and Chris, running the Whiskey Wind Tavern has been a deeply meaningful experience. They have cherished the relationships they have built with their customers and employees, considering them part of their extended family. The memories they have made over the years, from the proposal that took place in the midst of a busy Saturday night to the pranks played on each other and their neighbors, will last a lifetime.

Looking ahead, the Kuhlmanns have shared their plans for the future. Jim will keep himself busy with his projects and side jobs, while Chris will continue working as an RN at a local hospital until retirement. They also have a few bucket list trips planned.

As news of the change in ownership spread, patrons took to social media to express their gratitude and fond memories of the Whiskey Wind Tavern. The bar has been a place of safety and support for many, a haven where they felt heard, trusted, and protected. From birthdays to weddings, the Whiskey Wind has been the backdrop for countless cherished memories.

To their longtime friends and customers, Chris and Jim send a heartfelt message of love and encouragement. They urge everyone to live their best lives, be kind to themselves and those around them, and remember that happiness is fleeting. Kindness, they remind us, is contagious.

With its new owners at the helm, the Whiskey Wind Tavern is set to embark on a new chapter while keeping the spirit and charm that has made it an iconic gathering spot in Greenport. The community eagerly awaits this next chapter in the tavern’s storied history.