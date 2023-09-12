ชีวิตในเมือง

ขอแนะนำ iPhone 15 ใหม่: คุณสมบัติที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงและเครื่องมือ Dynamic Island

Byแมมโบ้ เบรสชา

กันยายน 12, 2023
Apple has unveiled its latest entry-level iPhone, the iPhone 15s, showcasing exciting new features and improvements. One of the notable changes is the introduction of the “Dynamic Island” tool, previously only available on the iPhone 14 Pro. This expanded feature acts as a hub for alerts, notifications, and other controls, replacing the traditional notch design.

In terms of photography and videography, the iPhone 15s boasts updated image stabilization, 2x optimization, and enhanced portraits with richer colors and improved low-light performance. Additionally, it offers a 4K cinematic mode, allowing users to capture stunning videos with professional-quality effects.

Powering the iPhone 15s is the A16 bionic processor, the same chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro. This processor comes equipped with a neural engine, enabling it to handle more complex tasks, including live voicemail transcriptions directly on the device itself.

Another noteworthy feature of the iPhone 15 is the inclusion of an Ultra-Wideband chip. This allows the device to seamlessly connect with other nearby devices, enhancing capabilities such as locating friends in crowded settings or powering certain features of iOS 17.

The iPhone 15 is available in five vibrant colors: white, black, pink, green, and yellow. Customers can choose between two sizes: a 6.1-inch screen for the standard iPhone 15 and a larger 6.7-inch display for the iPhone 15 Plus.

With these exciting updates and enhancements, the iPhone 15 sets a new standard for entry-level smartphones, offering advanced features previously reserved for higher-end models. Whether it’s the Dynamic Island tool, improved camera capabilities, or powerful performance, Apple continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible in mobile technology.

แหล่งที่มา:
- แอปเปิ้ล

