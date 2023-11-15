Lake: Season’s Greetings welcomes players to embark on a nostalgic journey to the charming town of Providence Oaks. This prequel DLC, now available on popular gaming platforms such as Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, immerses gamers in the festive atmosphere of the 1985 holiday season.

In this expansion of the renowned mail-carrier simulation game, Lake, players assume the role of Thomas Weiss, an amiable mail carrier and the father of the game’s main character, Meredith Weiss. Departing from the perspective of Meredith, Season’s Greetings provides an intimate look at the Weiss family dynamics through the eyes of a long-time resident.

As players navigate through the picturesque snow-covered Providence Oaks, they will have the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of the beloved characters from the main story. In addition, Season’s Greetings introduces five new fascinating characters, each with their own unique storylines waiting to be explored.

This DLC not only offers a heartwarming and immersive holiday experience, but it also provides valuable insights into some lingering mysteries and unanswered questions that were previously hinted at in Lake. As players uncover the hidden depths of Providence Oaks during this special time of year, they will gain a greater understanding of the community and its rich history.

Get ready to experience an unforgettable December in Lake: Season’s Greetings. Immerse yourself in a world filled with festive magic, heartwarming stories, and captivating gameplay. Join Thomas Weiss in exploring a snow-covered Providence Oaks like never before and uncover the secrets that lie beneath the surface.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย:

Q: Is Lake: Season’s Greetings available on all gaming platforms?

A: Yes, Lake: Season’s Greetings is available on Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Q: Can players expect to encounter new characters in this DLC?

A: Absolutely! Season’s Greetings introduces five new characters with their own captivating storylines.

Q: Will Season’s Greetings provide insight into unanswered questions from the main game?

A: Yes, the DLC aims to offer more background and explore lingering mysteries that were hinted at in Lake.

Q: Do players need to have played Lake to enjoy Season’s Greetings?

A: While having experienced the main game will enhance the overall experience, Season’s Greetings can be enjoyed as a standalone expansion.