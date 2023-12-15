New Honor Smartphone, the 90 GT, to be Unveiled Soon

Honor has confirmed that its highly anticipated smartphone, the Honor 90 GT, will be officially unveiled on December 21 in China. The announcement came after months of speculation and rumors, which have now been proven true. The smartphone is expected to be a game-changer in the market, packed with exciting features and a sleek design.

The leaked images of the Honor 90 GT’s rear panel show a vegan leather finish, giving it a premium and stylish look. The text below the camera island confirms that the smartphone will include a powerful 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), promising stunning photography capabilities.

The smartphone will be available for pre-order on Honor’s official website in China, offering customers a range of color options, including black, gold, and the eye-catching blue version. Additionally, the Honor 90 GT will come in four different memory configurations, allowing users to choose from 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, or a whopping 24GB/1TB.

While the exact specifications of the Honor 90 GT have not been revealed yet, sources suggest that it will be powered by the highly awaited Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, ensuring lightning-fast performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.

Honor enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to learn more about the smartphone’s specifications and unique features. With the official unveiling just around the corner, customers can expect to receive detailed information in the coming days leading up to the event.

The Honor 90 GT promises to be a worthy contender in the smartphone market, offering cutting-edge technology and an impressive design. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new device.

