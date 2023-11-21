When it comes to breaking into the gaming industry, Google had big dreams. In its pursuit to gain a foothold in gaming, the tech giant explored various strategies, including teaming up with Tencent to acquire a significant stake in the renowned game developer, Epic Games.

Led by its game streaming platform, Stadia, Google aimed to disrupt the market and solidify its presence with an investment in content infrastructure. Initially, the company considered high-profile deals for Stadia but eventually pivoted towards establishing its own first-party labels and collaborating with third-party publishers.

In a recent court case between Epic Games and Google, it was revealed that Phil Harrison, the former lead of Stadia, proposed an intriguing idea. Harrison suggested that Google partner with Tencent and collectively purchase all of Epic Games’ shares. Such a move would have given Google a major advantage with co-ownership of Fortnite, a game that generated an astonishing $5.5 billion in revenue in 2018, cementing its position as one of the biggest games at the time.

In the absence of a successful deal with Tencent, Google also explored the possibility of acquiring a 20% stake in Epic Games for a staggering $2 billion. The court documents showcased email conversations among Google executives, shedding light on the preliminary ideas and plans for the gaming platform.

The potential acquisition or investment in Epic Games was seen as a strategic move to maximize Google’s reach across its various services. Phil Harrison highlighted how Fortnite could drive growth for Google’s YouTube platform through increased game watch time. In addition, the investment could help Google shift millions of players from Amazon Web Services to its Google Cloud Platform and establish a strong foothold in the gaming industry.

While Google’s plans to enter the gaming industry through Epic Games did not come to fruition, it showcased the company’s determination to make a mark in a highly competitive market. As of now, Tencent holds a 40% stake in Epic Games, while Sony Corp. owns a 5% stake, with Epic Games being valued at over $31 billion.

ถาม-ตอบ

1. What is Stadia?

Stadia is a cloud gaming platform developed by Google. It allows users to stream video games on various devices without the need for dedicated gaming hardware.

2. What is Epic Games?

Epic Games is a renowned video game developer and publisher, best known for creating popular games like Fortnite, Gears of War, and Unreal Tournament.

3. Who is Tencent?

Tencent is a Chinese multinational conglomerate that specializes in various internet-related services and products. It is one of the world’s largest video game companies and is recognized as a major player in the industry.

ที่มา: The Verge