Looking for some exciting games to play without spending a dime? Look no further, as the platform GOG has you covered with free games available for your enjoyment.

GOG, the CD Projekt-owned store, is once again offering a fantastic gift to its users: a free game. This offer is particularly enticing, especially during the holiday season. However, you’ll have to act quickly, as time is limited.

If you haven’t explored GOG’s platform yet, now is the perfect time to do so. It’s not every day that you can get games without spending any money. And no, these are not just low-value titles. In the past, GOG has offered games like Styx: Shards of Darkness, which clearly demonstrates the extent of their offerings. So, who is on the menu today?

Introducing Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, released in 2021. Developed by Goblinz Studio, this game offers a unique adventure. Unlike traditional dungeon-crawling games, you won’t play as a group of heroes assaulting a dungeon. Instead, you will assume the role of a Dungeon Master. The gameplay combines elements of roguelite and dungeon management, with in-depth strategic phases.

In this game, you will have the pleasure of watching heroes meet their demise! Legend of Keepers is essentially an inverted dungeon crawler, where heroes venture into your dungeon and trigger your traps. When a group of adventurers encounters your monsters, turn-based combat ensues.

If this has piqued your curiosity, don’t waste any time. The game is available for free on GOG until January 5, 2024. However, there is a countdown timer displayed on the dedicated game page, indicating that you have approximately 54 hours left to claim your free copy. Therefore, it’s best to act quickly.

In addition to Legend of Keepers, GOG has recently added another highly regarded game to its collection of free titles. Devil’s Kiss, the prequel to Lair of the Clockwork God, is a visual novel where players embody the characters Dan and Ben, two students navigating a school year filled with demons and conspiracies. The game has received positive reviews on platforms like Steam, thanks to its clever blend of point-and-click mechanics, humor, and puzzles.

Discover the intriguing prequel to the visual novel “Lair of the Clockwork God” with Devil’s Kiss. Join the protagonists, Dan and Ben, as they navigate a challenging first day of school, filled with flirting, demons, vast conspiracies, and compromising personal information.

Whether you choose to embark on a dungeon manager’s career or delve into a thrilling visual novel, GOG has a selection of free games to keep you entertained. Don’t miss out on these exciting adventures!