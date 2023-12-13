สัมผัสโลกแห่งผลไม้แสนสนุกบน Nintendo Switch

Immerse yourself in a colorful and exciting world of fruit with the latest game release on Nintendo Switch! From December 14th to December 20th, Nintendo Switch Online members have the exclusive opportunity to download and play Suika Game for free.

In Suika Game, you have the power to create big fruit and even bigger watermelons! By combining two small fruits, you can change their type and make them grow larger. Keep up the pace and watch as your fruit collection multiplies. But be careful not to let the box overflow with fruit – speed and precision are key!

If you find yourself hooked on the fruity action, don’t worry about losing your progress. If you decide to purchase the game during or after the free trial period, you’ll be able to keep all of your save data intact.

Nintendo Switch Online members also have the chance to earn My Nintendo Platinum Points by trying out this Game Trial. Complete a mission and earn 100 Platinum Points as a reward. Head over to the Missions & Rewards section on your Nintendo Switch Online membership page to find out more.

Not yet a Nintendo Switch Online member? Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity! Sign up today to gain access to exclusive perks like Game Trials and more. Visit the official Nintendo Switch Online website or access the information through the HOME Menu on your Nintendo Switch system.

Experience the vibrant and addictive gameplay of Suika Game on your Nintendo Switch. Get ready to dive into a world of fruity enjoyment like never before!