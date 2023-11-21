Epic Games กล่าวหา Google ว่ามีพฤติกรรมนักล่าในการทดลองต่อต้านการผูกขาด

In a recent antitrust trial, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney accused tech giant Google of employing shady tactics to maintain its predatory payment system. Sweeney testified for over two hours, highlighting Google’s role in stifling competition in the Android app market. This trial is one of two antitrust cases that Google is currently facing, posing a significant threat to its $1.7 trillion tech empire.

While Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his company’s practices in running the Play Store, Sweeney painted a different picture. He described Google as a manipulative monopolist that attempted to dissuade Epic Games from competing against them through various financial incentives. Sweeney rejected these offers, ultimately leading Epic Games to release its popular game, Fortnite, on its own website.

However, distributing Fortnite independently proved challenging due to Google’s obstruction and the use of warning screens that discouraged players from downloading the game. Sweeney emphasized that Google’s actions hindered their success and portrayed them as a formidable adversary.

Despite the obstacles, Epic Games released Fortnite on the Play Store in 2020 while simultaneously implementing a covert plan called “Project Liberty.” This plan involved introducing an alternate payment option within the app, which was promptly blocked by both Google and Apple. In response, Epic Games filed antitrust lawsuits, framing them as a battle for fair competition in the gaming industry.

This trial is crucial not only for Epic Games but for all game developers, as the outcome will determine the extent of Google’s monopolistic practices in the Android app market. It raises questions about the fairness of commission rates imposed by tech giants, highlighting the need for increased competition and transparency.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

1. การทดลองต่อต้านการผูกขาดระหว่าง Epic Games และ Google เกี่ยวกับอะไร

The trial revolves around Epic Games’ claim that Google engages in predatory practices to protect its payment system and stifles competition in the Android app market.

2. How did Google allegedly obstruct Epic Games?

According to Tim Sweeney’s testimony, Google used various tactics, including financial incentives and warning screens, to discourage players from downloading Fortnite outside of the Play Store.

3. What is “Project Liberty”?

“Project Liberty” refers to Epic Games’ covert plan to introduce an alternate payment option within Fortnite, bypassing the commission fees imposed by Google and Apple.

4. How does this trial affect the gaming industry?

The outcome of this trial will have significant implications for all game developers, as it will determine the extent of Google’s monopolistic practices and promote fair competition within the Android app market.