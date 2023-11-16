Experience the Melodies of Classical Music with Apple Music’s New App

Apple Music has expanded its offerings by launching their new classical music app for the iPad. With Apple Music Classical, which is now available for download from the App Store, users can delve into a vast library of classical music recordings.

This exciting addition comes after Apple’s release of its classical music app for the iPhone earlier this year. The app, a result of Apple’s acquisition of classical music streaming service Primephonic, delivers an extensive collection of recordings that can be easily searched by composer, work, conductor, and more.

One of the standout features of Apple Music Classical is its support for lossless audio with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit quality. This ensures that users can enjoy the richness and intricacies of classical compositions in the highest fidelity possible.

Optimized specifically for the iPad’s larger display, the classical music app provides a seamless and immersive listening experience. The app boasts a well-designed navigational sidebar that allows users to effortlessly browse through their library, access playlists, and utilize the app’s powerful search capabilities.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)

Apple Music Classical คืออะไร

Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that offers a wide range of classical music recordings. It allows users to search for specific compositions and explore music by composers, conductors, and more.

Does Apple Music Classical require a subscription?

Yes, Apple Music Classical is available as part of an Apple Music subscription. Users can enjoy the app’s extensive classical music library by subscribing to Apple Music.

Is lossless audio supported in Apple Music Classical?

Absolutely! Apple Music Classical supports lossless audio with up to 192 kHz / 24-bit quality. This ensures an exceptional and immersive listening experience for classical music enthusiasts.

Is Apple Music Classical available on other devices?

Currently, Apple Music Classical is available for the iPad and iPhone. While there is an Android version, there is no specific app for Mac as of now. However, Mac users can still access Apple Music’s classical music collection through the Apple Music app on their devices.

Indulge in the beauty of classical music and explore a world of timeless compositions with Apple Music Classical. Download the app today and experience the harmonies that have captivated listeners for centuries.