What to Expect from Apple’s Fall Event: iPhone 15 and New Apple Watches

Today, Apple is hosting its much-anticipated Wonderlust event, where the company is expected to announce the rumored iPhone 15 and new Apple Watches. The event will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT. This event marks the first since Apple unveiled the Vision Pro at WWDC earlier this summer. The annual fall iPhone event has become a cultural phenomenon, signaling the end of summer and the start of exciting new Apple products.

Rumors about the iPhone 15 have been circulating for months. Some suggest that it will be a regular year-over-year upgrade, while others speculate about the possibility of a larger Pro model called the iPhone 15 Ultra. The event’s invite, with its enigmatic Apple logo made up of tiny particles, has sparked curiosity and speculation. The tagline “Wonderlust” is a play on the word “wanderlust,” and Apple enthusiasts are trying to decipher its meaning in relation to the upcoming announcements.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to include four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will essentially be repackaged versions of the iPhone 14 Pro, without the telephoto camera or stainless steel body. These new phones will feature a 48-megapixel main camera and the A16 chip from the previous generation.

There will likely be no major changes to the display, as analyst Ross Young predicts that the base iPhone 15 models will not have a high refresh rate like the Pro iPhones. All four models are expected to support 15-watt wireless charging using the Qi2 open standard, which could allow for a wider range of wireless charging devices.

The biggest change across all iPhone 15 models will be the shift from the Lightning connector to a USB-C port. This change is likely driven by pressure from the European Union, which adopted USB-C as a common charging standard. It remains unclear whether USB-C will be implemented globally or only in the EU, but it is highly likely that all new iPhone models will come with a USB-C port.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are expected to have significant changes. The Pro models will feature frames made of titanium instead of stainless steel, reducing their weight. They will also be powered by the new A17 chip, Apple’s smallest silicon to date. Thinner display bezels and a USB-C port that supports faster data speeds are among the anticipated features.

In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may include a new 6x optical telephoto camera which would improve zoomed-in photos with better detail, resolution, and dynamic range.

Note: This article is based on the information available before Apple’s Wonderlust event.