Chinese Researchers Propose Quadcopter for Mars Sample Return Mission

Chinese researchers from the Harbin Institute of Technology have proposed a new quadcopter design for a Mars sample return mission, taking inspiration from NASA’s successful Ingenuity Mars helicopter. The quadcopter, known as MarsBird-VII, would be equipped with four rotors and have the capability to carry up to 100g of Martian rock to a nearby lander.

Unlike Ingenuity’s coaxial design, the Mars quadcopter would use a robot arm to collect the samples and deliver them back to the lander. The lander, which China plans to keep stationary, would then use its own claw to transfer the samples to an ascent vehicle for transport back to Earth.

While the concept of MarsBird-VII is still in the early stages and has not been tested in a simulated Martian environment, it highlights China’s ambitions to compete with NASA in the space race. NASA’s own Mars sample return mission has faced delays and cost overruns, with an Independent Review Board identifying numerous issues. The mission requires additional funding of up to $9 billion dollars and may not launch until 2030.

In contrast, China aims to launch its Tianwen-3 mission in 2028 and return Martian samples by 2031. The dual-launch strategy involves sending a rocket with the MarsBird successor and an ascent vehicle to Mars, while another rocket remains in orbit for cargo transfer and return to Earth.

NASA’s recent slowdown in the Mars sample return mission due to budgetary uncertainties has drawn criticism from Congressional representatives in California, where the Jet Propulsion Laboratory is located. These representatives argue that NASA’s decision will cost jobs and hinder scientific progress, while China aggressively expands its space program with the goal of being the first to return samples from Mars.

As the competition intensifies, the race to bring Martian rocks back to Earth marks a critical milestone in space exploration. Both China and NASA are vying to be the first to touch Martian dirt, with significant implications for future space missions and scientific advancements.