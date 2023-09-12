ชีวิตในเมือง

เผยเทคโนโลยีใหม่และพลังของ AI

เทคโนโลยี

HMD Global ประกาศเปิดตัวอุปกรณ์พกพาแนวใหม่

Byโรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์

กันยายน 12, 2023
Finnish company HMD Global, known for producing Nokia-branded smartphones, has revealed its plans to introduce a new line of mobile devices under its own brand. The CEO of HMD Global, Jean-Francois Baril, made the announcement on Linkedin, stating that the new HMD brand will coexist with Nokia phones and collaborations with undisclosed partners.

Baril expressed excitement about the company’s journey thus far as “HMD – the home of Nokia phones” and highlighted the next step of entering the market independently. He emphasized a focus on consumer needs and creating a new world for telecommunications.

While specific details about the new HMD products and their release date are yet to be disclosed, it is likely that the Taiwanese tech giant, Foxconn, will handle the manufacturing, as they currently produce Nokia-branded devices.

HMD-branded devices are expected to continue catering to the budget-to-mid-tier category, aligning with the company’s commitment to designing for a sustainable and affordable future. With former Nokia executives leading HMD Global, this presents an opportunity for the company to build upon the brand’s legacy under a new name.

Further information regarding the new HMD products is awaited, and updates will be provided when available.

แหล่งที่มา:
– Author: Jess Weatherbed
– Image: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

