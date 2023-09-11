ชีวิตในเมือง

เผยเทคโนโลยีใหม่และพลังของ AI

เทคโนโลยี

Embracer Group สำรวจการขาย Gearbox Entertainment หลังจากการลงทุนล้มเหลว

Byแมมโบ้ เบรสชา

กันยายน 11, 2023
Embracer Group สำรวจการขาย Gearbox Entertainment หลังจากการลงทุนล้มเหลว

Embracer Group, a gaming conglomerate, is reportedly considering selling its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, in an effort to recover after the collapse of a major funding deal earlier this year. While Embracer is currently exploring potential buyers for Gearbox, a deal is not guaranteed.

Embracer Group has been on a rapid acquisition spree over the past few years, accumulating a vast portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties. This includes the acquisition of Dark Horse Comics, Crystal Dynamics (the developer of Tomb Raider), and the rights to franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. However, these acquisitions came at a high cost, which became a significant issue when a $2 billion investment deal, reportedly from a Saudi investment group, fell through in June.

To recover from this setback, Embracer Group announced plans for a company-wide restructuring, which includes layoffs, cost-cutting measures, and divestment of certain segments. One of the potential divestments being considered is Gearbox Entertainment.

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Since the acquisition, Gearbox has released two spinoffs of the popular game series Borderlands, with a Borderlands movie set to be released in 2024. In addition, their recent release, Remnant 2, became the top-selling title in the US for the month of July.

According to Reuters, Gearbox Entertainment is being marketed primarily to international gaming groups. Embracer Group hopes that by selling off Gearbox, they can stabilize their finances and focus on their remaining portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties.

ที่มา: Reuters

By แมมโบ้ เบรสชา

โพสต์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

เทคโนโลยี

เสน่ห์และความผิดหวังของรายการทีวีที่ไม่น่าพอใจในยุคสตรีมมิ่ง

กันยายน 15, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์
เทคโนโลยี

ระบบใหม่ช่วยเพิ่มความเร็วในการชำระเงินสำหรับอุโมงค์ถนนในฮ่องกงและปูทางให้ยอมรับการชำระเงินทางดิจิทัลที่กว้างขึ้น

กันยายน 15, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา
เทคโนโลยี

Apple ถอด Apple Store แซงหน้าการสั่งจอง iPhone 15 ล่วงหน้า

กันยายน 15, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู

คุณพลาด

เทคโนโลยี

เสน่ห์และความผิดหวังของรายการทีวีที่ไม่น่าพอใจในยุคสตรีมมิ่ง

กันยายน 15, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์
เทคโนโลยี

ระบบใหม่ช่วยเพิ่มความเร็วในการชำระเงินสำหรับอุโมงค์ถนนในฮ่องกงและปูทางให้ยอมรับการชำระเงินทางดิจิทัลที่กว้างขึ้น

กันยายน 15, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา 0 คอมเมนต์
เทคโนโลยี

Apple ถอด Apple Store แซงหน้าการสั่งจอง iPhone 15 ล่วงหน้า

กันยายน 15, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู 0 คอมเมนต์
เทคโนโลยี

Vivo เตรียมเปิดตัวสมาร์ทโฟน T2 Pro ในอินเดีย: ผู้บุกเบิกด้านประสิทธิภาพพร้อมความสวยงามทันสมัย

กันยายน 15, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์