นักวิเคราะห์ Ming-Chi Kuo ระบุว่าคาดว่าจะไม่มี iPad ใหม่จาก Apple จนถึงปี 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that the company is unlikely to release any new iPad models before the end of 2024. This news may disappoint those who were anticipating a new iPad announcement in the near future.

While Apple recently held the Wonderlust event, it was focused on unveiling new iPhones, Apple Watches, and possibly AirPods. Speculation has suggested that an iPad refresh may occur in October, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Gurman also mentioned that an updated iPad Air is expected soon, as the last refresh for this model was in early 2022. However, the more significant update to the iPad Pro, which will feature M3 chips and OLED screens, is set to be released next year. The most recent iPad Pro refresh occurred in October 2022.

Apple has not provided any official comments regarding the release of new iPads.

In addition to the delay in new iPad releases, Kuo previously reported that Apple’s MacBook lineup equipped with M3 chips would not be available this year. It is possible that Apple may host an event in early 2024 to launch both the new iPads and Macs together, but this is purely speculative.

แหล่งที่มา:

– Jay Peters. “Apple probably won’t release a new iPad until 2024, says analyst” – The Verge

– Mark Gurman. “MacRumors” – YouTube

Note: The original source article contained HTML tags and images, which have been removed in this revised article.