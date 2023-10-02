ทฤษฎีใหม่อธิบายว่าดาวไบนารี่ยุบตัวก่อให้เกิดการระเบิดรังสีแกมมาได้อย่างไร

Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are incredibly violent events in the universe that release an enormous amount of energy, comparable to the combined power output of all stars in the observable universe. However, our understanding of these events is limited. A recent paper by an international team of researchers proposes a new theory on the formation of at least one type of GRB, suggesting that they occur when a binary system of two specific types of stars collapses and forms a black hole.

Traditionally, there have been two types of GRBs: short bursts lasting a few seconds and long bursts lasting a few minutes. Short bursts are believed to result from the collision of massive objects like black holes or neutron stars, while long bursts were thought to be caused by the collapse of incredibly massive stars with over 30 times the mass of the Sun, leading to the formation of hypernovae.

The research team, headed by Yerlan Aimuratov of the Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute in Kazakhstan, proposes a different scenario for the formation of long GRBs. They suggest that the collapse of a binary system consisting of a Carbon-oxygen (CO) star and a neutron star triggers a hypernova and the formation of a newborn neutron star. In this scenario, the binary system is transformed into two neutron stars.

The crucial element of their theory is that the material ejected from the newly formed neutron star during the hypernova is captured by its binary companion. This additional material causes the companion star to become overmassive, resulting in its collapse and transformation into a black hole. The radiation emitted during this process is observed as a gamma-ray burst.

The researchers delve into the intricacies of this mechanism, including the influence of the binary system’s rotational period. They also discuss the historical background and previous studies that have contributed to the development of their theory.

To support their hypothesis, the team examined gamma-ray bursts using telescopes such as the BeppoSAX satellite, launched nearly three decades ago, as well as NASA’s SWIFT telescope and the Lick observatory. Two specific GRBs, GRB090618 and GRB090423, displayed characteristics indicating their formation through binary star systems, offering some evidence in favor of the new theory.

Nevertheless, the astrophysics community is likely to continue debating the causes of these destructive phenomena. Understanding the origin of GRBs is crucial because they have the potential to occur in our vicinity, posing a threat to life on Earth. By gaining insights into the systems that may produce these events, whether binary or solitary, scientists can advance towards predicting and preparing for such cataclysmic occurrences.

