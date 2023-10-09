ชีวิตในเมือง

เผยเทคโนโลยีใหม่และพลังของ AI

วิทยาศาสตร์

NASA เปิดตัวภารกิจสู่ดาวเคราะห์น้อยที่อุดมด้วยโลหะเพื่อศึกษาแกนดาวเคราะห์

Byวิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู

ตุลาคม 9, 2023
NASA เปิดตัวภารกิจสู่ดาวเคราะห์น้อยที่อุดมด้วยโลหะเพื่อศึกษาแกนดาวเคราะห์

NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to study the composition of an asteroid that is believed to be largely made up of iron and nickel. The asteroid, known as 16 Psyche, is thought to have once been part of a planetary core. This will be the first NASA mission to explore an asteroid with more metal than rock or ice.

The launch for the Psyche mission is scheduled for 10:16AM ET on Thursday. The spacecraft will be carried into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Psyche spacecraft, about the size of a small van, is equipped with various instruments including a magnetometer, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a multispectral imager.

Upon reaching the asteroid, the spacecraft will begin sending back images of 16 Psyche while conducting a two-year study of its surface and collecting data to gain a better understanding of its composition. The mission, powered by solar electric propulsion, is expected to reach the asteroid in July 2029.

While NASA has previously believed that 16 Psyche may be an exposed core of a planetesimal, an early planetary building block, the agency now acknowledges that it may instead be a remnant from a different type of iron-rich body in the solar system. This mission will help shed light on the true nature of the asteroid.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the spacecraft will also be testing new laser communications technology developed by NASA JPL called Deep Space Optical Communications. This technology is expected to transmit data and images at least ten times faster than conventional systems and will be tested for its capabilities in sending data at faster rates beyond the Moon.

ที่มา: NASA, SpaceX

By วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู

โพสต์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

วิทยาศาสตร์

สุริยุปราคาบางส่วนจะมองเห็นได้ในอัลเบอร์ตาวันเสาร์นี้

ตุลาคม 12, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา
วิทยาศาสตร์

พายุสุริยะ: ภัยคุกคามต่อเทคโนโลยีและโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสมัยใหม่

ตุลาคม 12, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู
วิทยาศาสตร์

วงแหวนต้นไม้โบราณเผยพายุสุริยะทำลายล้างที่อาจส่งผลกระทบต่ออารยธรรมในปัจจุบัน

ตุลาคม 12, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์

คุณพลาด

วิทยาศาสตร์

สุริยุปราคาบางส่วนจะมองเห็นได้ในอัลเบอร์ตาวันเสาร์นี้

ตุลาคม 12, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

พายุสุริยะ: ภัยคุกคามต่อเทคโนโลยีและโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสมัยใหม่

ตุลาคม 12, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

วงแหวนต้นไม้โบราณเผยพายุสุริยะทำลายล้างที่อาจส่งผลกระทบต่ออารยธรรมในปัจจุบัน

ตุลาคม 12, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

เฮลิคอปเตอร์ Ingenuity Mars ของ NASA สร้างสถิติความเร็วใหม่บนเที่ยวบินที่ 62

ตุลาคม 12, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู 0 คอมเมนต์