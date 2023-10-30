การสำรวจความลึกอันลึกลับ: เผยปรากฏการณ์ที่ซ่อนอยู่ใต้หิ้งน้ำแข็งแอนตาร์กติก

Scientists from Cornell University, in collaboration with NASA’s Ross Ice Shelf and Europa Underwater Probe (RISE UP) project, have made a startling discovery during their exploration beneath the Antarctic Ice Shelf. This unexpected finding could have far-reaching implications for the stability of ice shelves around the world.

Using an underwater robot called Icefin, the researchers delved into a part of the world that had never before been seen by humans. The slender, 12-foot-long robot maneuvered through narrow passageways created by hot water drilling, revealing a fascinating array of crevices and unique geological features that were previously unknown.

The most astonishing aspect of this discovery is that these crevices were found to exhibit patterns and formations that had never been accounted for in existing scientific models. Crevasses were observed to move water along the coastline of the ice shelf in unprecedented ways, defying previous predictions made by researchers.

Melting at the base of the crevices combined with a phenomenon known as “salt rejection” – which prevents freezing at the top – resulted in the circulation of water around horizontal jets, leading to uneven melting and freezing on either side. These hitherto unidentified factors play a crucial role in determining the stability of ice shelves.

These findings, recently published in the journal Science Advances, not only contribute to our understanding of ice shelf stability but also highlight the importance of cutting-edge tools like underwater robots and sensors in enabling unprecedented exploration of remote and inaccessible regions. Such exploration is helping researchers gain invaluable insights into the impact of melting glaciers and ice shelves on rising sea levels.

As a result of these unexpected discoveries, scientists now need to revisit existing models and incorporate these new factors into their predictions. By considering the various types of circulation and the relationship between ocean temperatures and freezing within crevices, researchers can enhance their projections of future sea-level rise.

This remarkable exploration beneath the Antarctic Ice Shelf serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving capabilities of scientific research and technology. Exciting possibilities lie ahead as we continue to explore and unravel the mysteries hidden beneath Earth’s vast icy landscapes.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ชั้นวางน้ำแข็งคืออะไร?

An ice shelf is a thick floating platform of ice that forms from the extension of a glacier or ice sheet onto the ocean. It typically consists of freshwater ice.

What are crevasses?

Crevasses are deep cracks that form in ice and glaciers as a result of stress caused by movement or other factors.

How do underwater robots like Icefin work?

Underwater robots, such as Icefin, are autonomous or remotely operated machines designed to navigate the extreme conditions of underwater environments. They are equipped with various sensors and tools to collect data and images, providing valuable insights into unexplored regions. The Icefin robot used in this study was able to slip through narrow passageways in the Antarctic ice and capture previously unseen geological features.

What is the significance of these discoveries?

The unexpected features and patterns found beneath the Antarctic Ice Shelf challenge existing scientific understanding of ice shelf stability. By incorporating these discoveries into models, scientists can improve their predictions of how melting glaciers and ice shelves will contribute to rising sea levels in the future. Additionally, the exploration highlights the advancements in technology that allow us to explore remote and inaccessible regions, shedding light on previously unseen aspects of our planet.