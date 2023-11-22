New Discovery Reveals Triple Stars Could Transform our Understanding of Massive Be Stars

A groundbreaking new study conducted by scientists from the University of Leeds has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of massive Be stars. The research, led by PhD student Jonathan Dodd and Professor René Oudmaijer from the School of Physics and Astronomy, challenges the longstanding belief that Be stars exist primarily as double stars, suggesting instead that they could actually be part of triple systems.

Be stars, a subset of B stars, are characterized by the presence of a gas disc surrounding them, reminiscent of the rings of Saturn in our own Solar System. Although these stars have been known for over a century, their origins have remained a mystery until now. The prevailing consensus among astronomers was that the gas discs were formed due to the rapid rotation of the Be stars, which in turn was attributed to interactions between the stars in a binary system.

However, the researchers discovered evidence indicating that Be stars frequently exist as part of triple systems rather than binary systems. By analyzing data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, they observed the movement of stars across the night sky over extended periods of time. This meticulous analysis revealed subtle wobbles and spirals in the trajectory of stars, indicating the presence of additional companions.

Remarkably, the study found that Be stars appear to have a lower rate of companions compared to B stars initially. However, the team theorizes that this discrepancy may be attributed to the fact that these companions have become too faint to be detected. Further investigation using a different set of data confirmed that the rate of companion stars among the B and Be stars becomes comparable at larger separations, suggesting the involvement of a third star in many cases.

This new understanding of the prevalence of triple systems among Be stars has far-reaching implications for various fields of astronomy. It may contribute to our understanding of black holes, neutron stars, and even gravitational wave sources. Professor Oudmaijer suggests that these findings provide valuable insights into the objects that give rise to gravitational waves, such as merging black holes and neutron stars. Furthermore, the discovery emphasizes the significance of considering triple star systems in the study of stellar evolution.

This groundbreaking research, funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), was conducted by a collaborative team of scientists from the University of Leeds, including PhD students Jonathan Dodd and Isaac Radley, along with Dr. Miguel Vioque of the ALMA Observatory in Chile and Dr. Abigail Frost from the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)

What are Be stars?

Be stars are a subset of B stars that exhibit a characteristic gas disc surrounding them, similar to the rings of Saturn in our solar system.

How were Be stars formed?

Until this recent discovery, the formation of Be stars had been a mystery in the field of astronomy. It was previously believed that the gas disc surrounding these stars was a result of their rapid rotation, often caused by interactions with a companion star in a binary system.

What did the study discover about Be stars?

The study found evidence that Be stars, which were previously thought to exist mainly in binary systems, are more commonly found in triple systems. The presence of a third star often forces the companion closer to the Be star, resulting in mass transfer and the formation of the characteristic gas disc.

การค้นพบนี้มีผลกระทบอะไรบ้าง?

The discovery of triple star systems among Be stars has significant implications for various areas of astronomy. It can contribute to our understanding of black holes, neutron stars, and sources of gravitational waves. Moreover, it highlights the importance of considering triple star systems in studying stellar evolution.