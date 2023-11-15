การค้นพบอันน่าทึ่ง: ระบบสุริยะดาวเคราะห์แบบอะนาล็อก

In the quest to understand how planets form and evolve, researchers have turned their attention to planetary systems around solar analogs. These systems provide valuable insights into the processes that shape planets in environments similar to our own Solar System. Recent findings from a study involving TESS photometry data and spectroscopic data obtained with the SOPHIE instrument have unveiled the detection and characterization of two captivating planetary systems orbiting solar analogs TOI-1736 and TOI-2141 [source].

The researchers conducted a meticulous spectroscopic analysis to gather precise radial velocities (RV) and physical properties of the host stars in these systems. TOI-1736 and TOI-2141 both play host to a transiting sub-Neptune, each with intriguing characteristics. TOI-1736’s sub-Neptune boasts a radius of 2.44±0.18 R⊕, an orbital period of 7.073088(7) days, and a mass of 12.8±1.8 M⊕. On the other hand, TOI-2141’s sub-Neptune exhibits a radius of 3.05±0.23 R⊕, an orbital period of 18.26157(6) days, and a mass of 24±4 M⊕.

What is particularly captivating about TOI-1736 is its long-term RV variations, which indicate a two-planet solution accompanied by a linear trend. The outer companion, known as TOI-1736 c, demonstrates an RV semi-amplitude of 201.1±0.7 ms−1, suggesting a projected mass of mcsini=8.09±0.20 MJup. By analyzing the GAIA DR3 astrometric excess noise, the researchers were able to estimate the mass of TOI-1736 c between 8.7+1.5−0.6 MJup. This supergiant planet follows an eccentric orbit with an orbital period of 570.2±0.6 days, an eccentricity of 0.362±0.003, and a semi-major axis of 1.381±0.017 au. Remarkably, TOI-1736 c resides in the habitable zone of its solar analog, receiving about 0.71±0.08 times the bolometric flux incident on Earth.

Analyses of the mass-radius relation for the transiting sub-Neptunes, TOI-1736 b and TOI-2141 b, indicate that both of these planets likely possess a dense rocky core similar to Earth and an envelope rich in water [source]. These findings shed new light on the diverse planetary systems that exist in our universe and provide valuable insights into planetary formation and evolution.

ถาม-ตอบ

Q: What is a solar analog?

A: A solar analog is a star that closely resembles our Sun in terms of its physical properties.

ถาม: TESS คืออะไร

A: TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) is a space telescope designed to search for exoplanets using the transit method.

Q: What is the mass-radius relation for planets?

A: The mass-radius relation refers to the relationship between a planet’s mass and its radius. It helps scientists infer the composition and structure of a planet.

ถาม: โซนที่อยู่อาศัยคืออะไร?

A: The habitable zone is the region around a star where conditions may be suitable for the existence of liquid water, a key ingredient for life as we know it.