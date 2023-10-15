เต่ามะเฟืองต่อสู้กับความเค็มของมหาสมุทรอย่างไร

Water is essential for life, but with 96% of Earth’s water found in the oceans, most of it is undrinkable due to its high salt content. However, certain species have evolved ingenious ways to thrive in this salty environment. In her book “The Blue Machine: How the Ocean Works,” oceanographer Helen Czerski delves into the fascinating adaptations of leatherback turtles to the extreme saltiness of their surroundings.

Leatherback turtles navigate through the foggy turquoise waters off Nova Scotia, surrounded by fragments of drifting organic life. These turtles have traveled thousands of kilometers from their breeding grounds in the Caribbean and are now hungry. At a molecular level, their bodies are similar to ours, with lower salt concentrations. Their leathery skin acts as a protective barrier, preventing excessive salt from entering their bodies.

While most ocean vertebrates do not drink water, they still face the challenge of maintaining water balance and keeping out salt. The leatherback turtle excels at this game. Feeding primarily on jellyfish, which are as salty as the ocean, the turtle consumes three times as much salt as food with every mouthful. To combat this, leatherback turtles have specialized salt glands that remove the excess salt and secrete it through their tear ducts. These tears are thick and viscous, containing almost twice the salt concentration of the ocean. In order to survive, the turtle must ‘cry’ approximately 8 liters (2 gallons) of tears every hour.

The adaptation of leatherback turtles to cope with the saltiness of their environment is both ingenious and heartbreaking. They tirelessly scull through the water, saving and extracting nutrients, while expelling excess salt through their tears. This constant process allows them to survive and thrive in the ocean’s salty embrace.

– Czerski, H. (2023). The Blue Machine: How the Ocean Works. W. W. Norton & Company.