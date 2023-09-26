ชีวิตในเมือง

ใบหน้าจดจำได้ยากกว่า: วิวัฒนาการหรือพฤติกรรมที่เรียนรู้?

Byแมมโบ้ เบรสชา

กันยายน 26, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers aimed to determine whether difficulty in recognizing faces is due to evolution or learned behavior. The study focused on a severely disabled Brazilian man with an upside-down head, who served as the inspiration for the research.

The researchers approached the study from two perspectives: evolution and learned behavior. From an evolutionary standpoint, the study investigated whether humans are naturally inclined to recognize faces, and if difficulties in facial recognition could be attributed to genetic factors. On the other hand, the study also explored the possibility that difficulties in recognizing faces are a learned behavior, stemming from environmental or cultural influences.

While humans are generally adept at recognizing faces, the study found that the severely disabled man had a significantly harder time with facial recognition compared to the average person. This observation suggests that facial recognition may not be purely innate, but could have a learned component.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that the man’s difficulty in recognizing faces was not a result of his physical appearance. Instead, it seemed to be related to his brain’s inability to process facial features accurately.

This study highlights the complexity of facial recognition and suggests that both genetic and environmental factors likely contribute to our ability to recognize faces. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind facial recognition and how it is influenced by evolution and learned behavior.

In conclusion, the study provides insight into the challenges faced by individuals with severe facial recognition impairments. It raises important questions about the balance between evolutionary predisposition and learned behavior in the complex process of recognizing faces.

แหล่งที่มา:
– Britney Nguyen, Dailymail.com (URL: N/A)

