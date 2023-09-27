Scientists have discovered that parts of the New York City metropolitan area are experiencing varying rates of sinking and rising ground levels. These elevation changes, although small, can have an impact on local flood risk associated with sea level rise. The study, published in Science Advances, was conducted by researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University.

Using a remote sensing technique called interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR), the team analyzed vertical land motion across the metropolitan area from 2016 to 2023. They found that much of the observed motion occurred in areas where the ground had been modified by human activities such as land reclamation and landfill construction. These modifications made the ground looser and more susceptible to sinking.

Additionally, natural processes dating back to the last ice age contribute to the sinking and rising of the land. The presence of a large ice sheet about 24,000 years ago caused the Earth’s mantle to slowly readjust over time. As a result, New York City, located just outside the edge of the ice sheet, is now sinking.

On average, the metropolitan area has been subsiding by approximately 0.06 inches (1.6 millimeters) per year. The researchers were able to map this motion in detail, identifying specific neighborhoods and landmarks that are subsiding at a higher rate than the average. This information is crucial for flood mapping and planning purposes, especially as sea levels continue to rise globally.

Notable subsidence hot spots include LaGuardia Airport, which is sinking at a rate of about 0.15 inches (3.7 millimeters) per year. The researchers noted that the airport’s ongoing renovation aims to address flooding concerns caused by rising ocean waters. Other areas experiencing subsidence include Arthur Ashe Stadium and various locations in Queens and Brooklyn, which were built on artificial fill.

The study also revealed previously unidentified uplift in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Woodside, Queens. These areas are rising by approximately 0.06 inches (1.6 millimeters) per year.

Understanding the changing landscape of New York City is essential for effectively managing flood risks and planning for the future. As climate change continues to impact sea levels and increase the frequency of flooding events, tracking vertical land motion becomes even more critical.

แหล่งที่มา:

– ความก้าวหน้าทางวิทยาศาสตร์

– NASA/JPL-คาลเทค