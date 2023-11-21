In an exciting update from NASA, the first crewed launch of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner vehicle is set to take place in April, according to Phil McAlister, director of NASA’s commercial space division. The Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission, originally scheduled for 2022, was delayed to resolve technical issues. However, preparations for the mission are on track, and if all goes well, the launch will happen on April 14.

The CFT mission holds great significance as it marks not only the first crewed flight for the Starliner spacecraft but also the first time a crewed U.S. capsule will land on land instead of splashing down in the ocean. Additionally, this will be the first crewed launch from Cape Canaveral since the Apollo 7 mission in 1968.

NASA and Boeing have been hard at work addressing the technical problems identified during preparations for the CFT mission. One issue involved removing flammable tape from wire harnesses in the Starliner capsule. According to Dave McCann, Boeing’s chief engineer for the Starliner program, over 1,300 meters of tape have been removed and replaced with non-flammable alternatives. The teams worked diligently to ensure the safety of the vehicle.

Another significant aspect of the mission is the redesign of the soft links in the spacecraft’s parachutes to increase their safety margin. A drop test is scheduled for January to evaluate the performance of the redesigned links. Successful completion of this test will be crucial in maintaining the launch schedule for April 14.

Once the CFT mission is successfully flown, the Starliner will be integrated into the fleet for long-duration International Space Station (ISS) crew rotation missions. This will alternate with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, contributing to regular missions to the ISS.

