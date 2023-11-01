ดาวทะเล: แผนร่างกายมีวิวัฒนาการแตกต่างไปจากที่เราคิดอย่างไร

New research suggests that the body of a sea star, also known as a starfish, may more closely resemble a head rather than having distinct body parts like a trunk or tail. The unique fivefold symmetric body plan of echinoderms, which includes sea stars, sea urchins, and sand dollars, has puzzled scientists for a long time. Unlike their bilateral ancestors that have a mirrored left and right side, echinoderms have their body parts arranged in five equal sections.

Scientists from the University of Southampton and Stanford University conducted a study comparing the biological data of a sea star with other animals from the deuterostome group, which includes echinoderms and bilateral animals. They discovered that genes associated with head development were expressed throughout the young sea stars, while genes coding for the torso and tail sections were mostly absent.

These findings indicate that sea stars and other echinoderms may have evolved their distinctive body plan by losing the trunk region of their bilateral ancestors. This would have allowed them to move and feed in different ways than bilaterally symmetrical animals. The research challenges previous assumptions about the evolution of echinoderms and highlights the complexity of their body plan.

Dr. Jeff Thompson, co-author of the study, remarks, “Our research tells us the echinoderm body plan evolved in a more complex way than previously thought and there is still much to learn about these intriguing creatures.” This new understanding of echinoderms sheds light on their evolutionary history and raises further questions about the diverse adaptations of organisms.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย:

What are echinoderms?

Echinoderms are a group of animals that includes sea stars (starfish), sea urchins, and sand dollars. They have a unique fivefold symmetric body plan. How are echinoderms different from their bilateral ancestors?

Unlike bilateral animals, echinoderms lack a mirrored left and right side. Their body parts are arranged in five equal sections. What did the study reveal about sea stars?

The study showed that sea stars may resemble a head more than having distinct body parts like a trunk or tail. How did echinoderms evolve their body plan?

The research suggests that echinoderms evolved their body plan by losing the trunk region of their bilateral ancestors. การวิจัยครั้งนี้มีผลกระทบอะไรบ้าง?

The findings challenge previous assumptions about the evolution of echinoderms and highlight the complexity of their body plan.