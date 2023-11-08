ชั้นวางน้ำแข็งในกรีนแลนด์ตอนเหนือสูญเสียปริมาตรกว่าหนึ่งในสามเนื่องจากอุณหภูมิมหาสมุทรที่สูงขึ้น

A recent study published in Nature Communications has revealed that ice shelves in North Greenland have experienced a significant loss in volume over the past 50 years. The researchers used satellite images and climate modeling to determine that these ice shelves have lost more than 35% of their total volume since 1978, with three shelves collapsing completely.

The key factor behind this loss is rising ocean temperatures, which have led to increased melting. The study highlights the strong influence of oceanic control on ice shelf changes, as the observed increase in melting aligns with a rise in ocean potential temperature.

Greenland holds a massive amount of ice, and the melting of its ice shelves is a cause for concern in terms of sea level rise. Between 2006 and 2018, Greenland’s ice sheet ranked as the second-largest contributor to sea level rise at over 17%. Discharge from ice shelves can have dramatic consequences for sea level rise.

One particular ice shelf, Steenbsy, experienced a drastic decrease in volume from 2000 to 2013, dropping to just 34% of its previous size. Ice shelves are especially vulnerable to melting because they float on the ocean, which absorbs a significant amount of heat from the planet.

The weakening of these ice shelves has also led to the retreat of glaciers and increased ice discharge into the ocean. Glaciologists have observed that this increased melting has further hastened the retreat of glaciers in the region.

The study’s findings underscore the urgent need to address rising ocean temperatures. NASA has previously reported that the summer of 2023 was the hottest season ever recorded on Earth, with ocean temperatures around Florida surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Rising ocean temperatures worldwide are contributing to the basal melt, which thins the ice from the bottom.

The researchers warn that under future projections of ocean thermal forcing, basal melting rates are likely to continue rising or remain at a high level. This could have significant implications for the stability of Greenlandic glaciers.

