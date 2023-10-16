ความเข้มข้นที่เกี่ยวข้องกับไนโตรเจนไดออกไซด์เปิดเผยโดย Sentinel-5P

The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, a joint effort between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission, has been diligently monitoring atmospheric gases since 2017. Its primary focus has been on nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a highly detrimental pollutant. In a recent image captured by the satellite, alarmingly high concentrations of NO2 were observed above the United Kingdom, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Equipped with the Tropospheric Monitoring Instrument (Tropomi), Sentinel-5P surpasses its predecessors in its ability to provide valuable data on atmospheric conditions. This includes high-resolution maps of various gases, such as nitrogen dioxide, methane, and sulphur dioxide. This data is crucial for understanding and managing air quality and climate change.

The Netherlands, in particular, has faced significant challenges in managing nitrogen emissions. Since 2019, the country has been struggling to reduce these emissions, which has resulted in delays in construction projects and increased uncertainty in various industries. Rulings on the Programma Aanpak Stikstof (PAS), which granted advance permission for activities based on expected positive effects on protected nature areas, were deemed insufficiently substantiated by the Raad van State, the highest court in the country. Consequently, activities like grazing and fertilizing now require separate nitrogen emissions calculations.

The increase in nitrogen emissions calculations has led to substantial delays in construction projects and a shortage of experts. Each construction project must now undergo a separate calculation, which can cause delays of up to nine months. Moreover, if excessive nitrogen emissions are discovered near protected areas, construction permits could be at risk. The revocation of certain loopholes and the slow response from the government have been criticized by organizations like NEPROM, the lobby group for project developers.

Nitrogen dioxide is not only an air pollutant but also a contributor to acid rain, which can harm soil, water quality, and biodiversity. High concentrations of NO2 in the air can lead to inflammation of the airways and pose a significant risk to human health. Additionally, it contributes to the formation of harmful air pollutants like secondary particulate aerosols and tropospheric ozone.

The data captured by the Sentinel-5P serves as a clear reminder of the urgency and magnitude of the challenge European countries face in managing air quality and addressing climate change. The high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide observed above the UK, Belgium, and the Netherlands highlight the importance of effective and enforceable emissions regulations. As the Sentinel-5P continues its mission, it will provide crucial data to inform key decisions and actions in the fight against climate change and for better air quality management.

Sources: ESA, European Commission