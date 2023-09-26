ชีวิตในเมือง

เผยเทคโนโลยีใหม่และพลังของ AI

วิทยาศาสตร์

นักดาราศาสตร์ถ่ายภาพวิวอันน่าทึ่งของซูเปอร์บลูมูนที่หายากเหนือโปรตุเกส

Byโรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์

กันยายน 26, 2023
นักดาราศาสตร์ถ่ายภาพวิวอันน่าทึ่งของซูเปอร์บลูมูนที่หายากเหนือโปรตุเกส

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

แหล่งที่มา:
– Space.com (source article)

By โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์

โพสต์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

วิทยาศาสตร์

NASA เลื่อนการเปิดตัวภารกิจ Psyche Asteroid เพื่อปรับปรุงการกำหนดค่า Thruster

กันยายน 29, 2023 กาเบรียล โบธ่า
วิทยาศาสตร์

การค้นพบฟอสซิลเต่าทะเลโบราณให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับประวัติศาสตร์วิวัฒนาการ

กันยายน 29, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา
วิทยาศาสตร์

ทำความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุกกี้และนโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว

กันยายน 29, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา

คุณพลาด

วิทยาศาสตร์

NASA เลื่อนการเปิดตัวภารกิจ Psyche Asteroid เพื่อปรับปรุงการกำหนดค่า Thruster

กันยายน 29, 2023 กาเบรียล โบธ่า 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

การค้นพบฟอสซิลเต่าทะเลโบราณให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับประวัติศาสตร์วิวัฒนาการ

กันยายน 29, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

ทำความเข้าใจเกี่ยวกับคุกกี้และนโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว

กันยายน 29, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

น้ำท่วมในแม่น้ำโบราณในที่ราบ Gangetic ให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับมหาน้ำท่วมในอนาคต

กันยายน 29, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์