นักวิทยาศาสตร์มองโกเลียเปิดเผยข้อมูลเชิงลึกใหม่เกี่ยวกับท่าตายของไดโนเสาร์

Scientists conducting an excavation in Mongolia have made a remarkable discovery that sheds light on dinosaurs’ death pose. In the Gobi Desert at the Barun Goyot Formation, paleontologists unearthed the skull and nearly complete skeleton of a previously unknown species of dinosaur. What made this find particularly intriguing was that most of the bones were still arranged in the dinosaur’s original death pose, providing new insights into their behavior and physiology.

Named Jaculinykus yaruui, this species is believed to be derived from the alvarezsaurids, a group of small, bird-like dinosaurs from the late Cretaceous Period. The discovery challenges previous notions that only modern-day birds exhibit a specific sleeping posture when they die. This finding suggests that the behavior was more common than expected among non-avian dinosaurs and their avian relatives.

Dr. Jingmai O’Connor, an associate curator of fossil reptiles, discussed the significance of the finding. In a departure from the traditional sleeping pose, the dinosaur’s head was tucked over its limbs, with its tail snugly wrapped around its body. This posture mirrors that of modern-day birds, indicating a potential link between the two. The sleeping pose is believed to have served a thermoregulatory function, conserving body heat even in death.

This discovery offers valuable clues about the evolutionary changes that occurred in alvarezsaurids. As these dinosaurs shrank in size over time, they may have adopted the same thermoregulatory strategy as their avian counterparts. This suggests that the avian-like thermoregulatory behavior evolved before the origin of powered flight, highlighting the fascinating adaptations and behaviors of ancient dinosaurs.

This groundbreaking finding not only expands our understanding of dinosaur behavior but also emphasizes the shared features between ancient and modern-day birds. It underscores the importance of studying fossils meticulously to decipher the mysteries of our planet’s history and the creatures that once roamed the earth.

