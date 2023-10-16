เคล็ดลับการจัดสวนเพื่อเพิ่มสีสันให้กับสวนในบ้านของคุณ

When planning your home garden, it is important to consider flowering shrubs, groundcovers, and climbers for future bursts of color. This October has been particularly dry, so it’s worth considering the impact this may have on your plants. Before the summer heat arrives, make sure your garden has a good layer of mulch and check that your sprinkler system is in working order. Additionally, adding groundcovers can enhance the overall appearance of your garden.

Take a drive around your local town to seek inspiration from successful gardens in the area. For example, Rockhampton’s median gardens have been beautified with Gazanias scandens, a plant that has become synonymous with the town. Available in a variety of colors, Gazanias can be mixed together or planted in single colors for a stunning visual impact. These groundcover plants are perfect for sunny locations and provide a vibrant display even in exposed positions.

Gazanias belong to the Compositae Daisy family and are easy to grow. They come in a wide range of brilliant colors and bi-colors. Native to South Africa, they are herbaceous perennials that can form clumps or have runners that trail over rocks. The plants also produce seedlings easily, creating a continuous presence in your garden.

Other gardens that showcase beautiful plants include Col Brown Park, where you can find the Tabernaemontana Corymbosa Little Emerald. This attractive small shrub features glossy dark green foliage and clusters of white, faintly sweet-scented flowers year-round. It is versatile and suitable for low hedges, garden edges, or container planting.

At Rockhampton Airport, the entrance is adorned with an impressive avenue of Bismarck Palms. These waterwise palm trees with attractive blue-grey foliage are native to Madagascar. While they may not be suitable for small gardens, they can grow up to three meters in width when given ample space. The airport gardens also feature understory plantings that provide a lovely contrast to the palms.

Aloes, which have been grown in Central Queensland for over a century, are also worth considering for your garden. Hardy and colorful hybrids are now available, with some varieties flowering continuously for six months. The Aloe Bush Baby Yellow, with its soft yellow flowers and dark green foliage, is particularly appealing.

Lastly, the frangipani tree, also known as Plumeria, can still be found throughout Rockhampton. The Plumeria obtusa, or Evergreen Frangipani, retains its foliage year-round and has glossy, dark green leaves. The pure white, highly fragrant flowers make it unmistakable.

Take a drive around your town this weekend and you’ll discover an array of showy flowering plants that could be perfect for your own garden.

แหล่งที่มา:

– Gardening with Neil Fisher: Gardening Tips and Insights for Central Queensland (n.d.)