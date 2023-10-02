การพัฒนาเชื้อเพลิงใหม่รับประกันการขนส่งและการจัดเก็บที่ปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้น

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in fuel technology by developing a fuel that only ignites when an electric current is applied. This advancement has the potential to greatly enhance safety in the transportation and storage of fuel.

The fuel, described in a paper published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, consists of liquid fuel with suspended volatile fuel molecules. These molecules ignite upon coming into contact with oxygen and fire, posing a risk for accidental ignition. However, by reducing the source of oxygen, the researchers found that they could control the burning of the fuel.

The key component of this new fuel is an ionic fluid made up of a form of liquified salt. This salt, which has a lower melting point than table salt, forms the base of the fuel. Chlorine in the fluid was replaced with perchlorate, resulting in a substance that only burns in the presence of an electric current. By adjusting the voltage, the researchers were able to control the intensity of the flames and the energy output.

The application of this technology extends beyond the realm of transportation. The fuel has the potential to enhance safety in vehicles by incorporating a kill switch that can automatically shut down the engine in the event of an emergency. This feature could prove invaluable in situations where the driver or vehicle becomes incapacitated.

While the concept of this new fuel is promising, further testing is required to determine its efficiency and compatibility with different types of engines. Once these tests are complete, the fuel could be ready for commercialization, revolutionizing the way fuel is stored and used.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking development in fuel technology has the potential to significantly improve safety in transportation and storage. By utilizing an electric current as the ignition source, the researchers have created a fuel that is both controllable and safer to handle. With further testing and refinement, this technology could soon be implemented in various industries, making vehicles and fuel systems much safer.

