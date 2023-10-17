การศึกษาใหม่เผยบทบาทของลำแสงและเส้นใยในการก่อตัวดาว

A recent study conducted by scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics sheds light on the role of streamers and filaments in the process of star formation. Previously, it was believed that stars formed solely within molecular clouds. However, this study shows that streamers and filaments extending out from the interior of the molecular cloud also play a crucial role in supplying fresh gas to nourish the growing protostars.

The standard process of star birth starts with dense molecular clouds, where material begins to accumulate preferentially in one area. As the cloud contracts due to self-gravity, it pulls in more material until temperatures and pressures become high enough for a protostar to form. Eventually, nuclear fusion begins, and a star is born. This entire process takes millions of years and involves various factors such as magnetic fields.

The study focused on a star in the Barnard 5 region, using telescopes and the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) to examine the filaments and streamers. The team discovered that these structures are conduits for fresh gas from the larger nebula into the protostellar disk surrounding the developing star. The findings suggest that the star formation process is multifaceted, with the streamers playing a crucial role in connecting the young stellar objects with the parental cloud.

Additionally, the study highlights the implications for planet formation. Planets form from material in the protostellar disk and will be influenced by the chemical composition of the incoming gas. The streamers and filaments bring in pristine material that has not been affected by the temperatures and pressures within the star birth crèche. Therefore, the compositions of newborn planets in regions like Barnard 5 will bear the chemical fingerprints of the incoming materials.

This research provides valuable insights into the complexities of star formation and emphasizes the interconnectedness of various scales in the process. Understanding the role of streamers and filaments in star formation and planet formation is essential for unraveling the mysteries of our universe.

Source: Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics & Astronomy & Astrophysics Journal