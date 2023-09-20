การศึกษาเผยว่ามนุษย์ยุคแรกสร้างโครงสร้างจากไม้เมื่อกว่า 476,000 ปีที่แล้ว

Archaeologists from the University of Liverpool and Aberystwyth University have discovered evidence that shows humans were building structures from wood much earlier than previously believed. The researchers unearthed well-preserved wood at a site in Kalambo Falls, Zambia, which is estimated to be at least 476,000 years old and predates the evolution of homo sapiens.

The find is significant because it provides the earliest evidence of humans intentionally crafting logs to fit together. Stone tool cut-marks on the wood suggest that early humans shaped and joined two large logs, potentially as the foundation of a platform or part of a dwelling. This challenges the previous notion that Stone Age humans were solely nomadic.

Using luminescence dating techniques, experts at Aberystwyth University determined the age of the finds by examining the last time minerals in the surrounding sand were exposed to sunlight. This enables researchers to piece together a more comprehensive understanding of human evolution and how technology developed during the Stone Age.

The researchers involved in the Deep Roots Of Humanity project, which explores the development of human technology in the Stone Age, funded by the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council. The project collaborated with Zambia’s National Heritage Conservation Commission, Livingstone Museum, Moto Moto Museum, and the National Museum, Lusaka.

Professor Larry Barham, from the University of Liverpool, noted that this discovery challenges previous assumptions about our early ancestors. He stated, “They transformed their surroundings to make life easier, even if it was only by making a platform to sit on by the river to do their daily chores. These folks were more like us than we thought.”

The excavation at Kalambo Falls, an exceptional site and a significant heritage asset for Zambia, is expected to yield further exciting discoveries as the project continues its work.