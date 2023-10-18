Astronomers have made significant progress in unraveling one of the sun’s enduring mysteries by capturing groundbreaking data from the sun’s magnetic field. The data was collected by the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii, the most powerful solar telescope in the world. The captured data has provided the most detailed representations of the sun’s magnetic field on its ‘quiet’ surface.

The international team of scientists involved in the research, including researchers from the University of Sheffield, believe that this data has implications for understanding energy transfer between the sun’s layers. It may also help explain why the outermost layer of the sun, known as the corona, is hundreds of times hotter than the surface, known as the photosphere, which is contrary to what would be expected.

The observations from the DKIST reveal and confirm a serpentine topology of the magnetic field in the lower solar atmosphere, known as the chromosphere. Understanding the magnetic field geometry is crucial for comprehending the various energetic phenomena that drive plasma dynamics in the solar atmosphere. These magnetic fields are also thought to be responsible for powering the largest explosions in the solar system known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs).

The DKIST, inaugurated in 2022, is a groundbreaking solar optical telescope that enables record-breaking observations of the sun. The telescope has a resolving power that is equivalent to seeing a 50p coin in Manchester from London. The project, led by Queen’s University Belfast in collaboration with various institutions, has harnessed the power of DKIST to reveal a new complex pattern of energy in the sun’s magnetic field that resembles a snake-like variation.

Previous studies on the heat variations between the corona and photosphere have mainly focused on sunspots, which are large and highly magnetic regions. However, the researchers have discovered that the so-called ‘quiet sun’ contains convective cells called ‘granules’ that have weaker but more dynamic magnetic fields. These granules may hold the key to balancing the energy budget of the chromosphere.

The research team used DKIST to observe small-scale variations in the magnetic-field direction in the quiet photosphere. The unexpected discovery of a complex pattern consistent with a snake-like variation in magnetic orientation suggests the release of energy through a process called magnetic reconnection. This is when two magnetic fields pointing in opposite directions interact and release energy that contributes to atmospheric heating.

These findings bring scientists one step closer to understanding the mysteries of the sun. By unraveling the complexities of the sun’s magnetic field, researchers hope to shed light on the mechanisms responsible for powering the sun and its explosive behavior.

– Ryan J. Campbell et al, DKIST Unveils the Serpentine Topology of Quiet Sun Magnetism in the Photosphere, The Astrophysical Journal Letters (2023). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/acf85d

