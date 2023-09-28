NASA’s Artemis II Moon rocket has achieved a significant milestone as all four RS-25 engines have been successfully integrated into the core stage at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. This marks the inaugural crewed mission within the Artemis program, signaling progress towards the agency’s goal of returning humans to the lunar surface.

The integration process began on September 11th, with technicians affixing the first engine to the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stage. The second, third, and fourth engines were subsequently installed on September 15th, 19th, and 20th, respectively. Collaborating with NASA on this achievement were Aerojet Rocketdyne, the primary contractor for the RS-25 engines, and Boeing, the lead contractor for the core stage.

The next phase for the teams involved securing the engines to the stage and seamlessly integrating the propulsion and electrical systems within the structure. The SLS core stage, standing at an impressive height of 212 feet, serves as the foundation of the Moon rocket. Its two propellant tanks hold over 733,000 gallons of super-chilled liquid propellant that will feed the four RS-25 engines. Additionally, the stage houses the flight computers, avionics, and electrical systems, acting as the central nervous system of the rocket.

During the Artemis II mission, the RS-25 engines will collectively generate a remarkable 2 million pounds of thrust, propelling the crew beyond low-Earth orbit for their lunar journey. This mission represents a crucial step towards NASA’s overarching goal of landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.

The SLS core stage plays a pivotal role in NASA’s deep space exploration strategy, working in tandem with the Orion spacecraft and the lunar Gateway orbiting the Moon. Together with commercial human landing systems, these elements are key to enabling sustained human presence on the lunar surface. Notably, the SLS stands as the sole rocket capable of delivering Orion, astronauts, and essential supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

Overall, the successful integration of the RS-25 engines into the core stage of NASA’s Artemis II Moon rocket represents a significant advancement towards the agency’s ambition of returning astronauts to the Moon and paving the way for a new era of lunar exploration.

