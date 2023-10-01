ชีวิตในเมือง

เผยเทคโนโลยีใหม่และพลังของ AI

วิทยาศาสตร์

NASA แชร์วิดีโอที่ชวนให้หลงใหลของซากซูเปอร์โนวาบน Instagram

Byวิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู

ตุลาคม 1, 2023
NASA แชร์วิดีโอที่ชวนให้หลงใหลของซากซูเปอร์โนวาบน Instagram

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

แหล่งที่มา:
NASA’s Instagram
Hindustan Times

By วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู

โพสต์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

วิทยาศาสตร์

ความเครียดจากภัยแล้งทำให้เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงการทำงานของดินในป่าฝน

ตุลาคม 3, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู
วิทยาศาสตร์

ไบโอเซนเซอร์ที่ใช้โปรตีนล้ำสมัยพัฒนาขึ้นเพื่อตรวจจับทุ่นระเบิดและอาวุธยุทโธปกรณ์ที่ยังไม่ระเบิดที่ใช้ TNT

ตุลาคม 3, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู
วิทยาศาสตร์

Perseverance Rover ของ NASA จับ Martian Dust Devil ใน Jezero Crater

ตุลาคม 3, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์

คุณพลาด

วิทยาศาสตร์

ความเครียดจากภัยแล้งทำให้เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงการทำงานของดินในป่าฝน

ตุลาคม 3, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

ไบโอเซนเซอร์ที่ใช้โปรตีนล้ำสมัยพัฒนาขึ้นเพื่อตรวจจับทุ่นระเบิดและอาวุธยุทโธปกรณ์ที่ยังไม่ระเบิดที่ใช้ TNT

ตุลาคม 3, 2023 วิคกี้ สตาฟโรปูลู 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

Perseverance Rover ของ NASA จับ Martian Dust Devil ใน Jezero Crater

ตุลาคม 3, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

ดาวเคราะห์น้อย 2008 QY: รายละเอียดและผลที่ตามมาที่อาจเกิดขึ้น

ตุลาคม 3, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์