ชีวิตในเมือง

เผยเทคโนโลยีใหม่และพลังของ AI

วิทยาศาสตร์

OSIRIS-REx Capsule ของ NASA เตรียมลงจอดพร้อมตัวอย่างดาวเคราะห์น้อย

Byโรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์

กันยายน 24, 2023
OSIRIS-REx Capsule ของ NASA เตรียมลงจอดพร้อมตัวอย่างดาวเคราะห์น้อย

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule is scheduled to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday, marking the end of its seven-year long mission. If the landing is successful, it will be the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

Launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx mission aimed to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid rich in carbon. After four years, the capsule successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected approximately 250 grams of dust.

NASA scientist Amy Simon described the upcoming sample return as “historic,” noting that it will be the largest sample brought back since the Apollo moon rocks. The samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth.

The safe landing of the capsule is considered risky, but mission managers at NASA are optimistic about a “spot-on” touchdown. The successful return of the asteroid sample will be a significant achievement for the mission and for future asteroid exploration.

แหล่งที่มา:
- สำนักข่าวรอยเตอร์
- เอเอฟพี

By โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์

โพสต์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

วิทยาศาสตร์

NASA ค้นพบดาวเคราะห์น้อยใกล้โลกและบรรลุภารกิจส่งตัวอย่างกลับสำเร็จ

กันยายน 26, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์
วิทยาศาสตร์

ความหวังลดน้อยลงสำหรับการฟื้นฟู Moon Lander ของอินเดีย

กันยายน 26, 2023 กาเบรียล โบธ่า
วิทยาศาสตร์

การศึกษาพบว่ามนุษย์นีแอนเดอร์ทัลเป็นนักเลงอาหารทะเล

กันยายน 26, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์

คุณพลาด

วิทยาศาสตร์

NASA ค้นพบดาวเคราะห์น้อยใกล้โลกและบรรลุภารกิจส่งตัวอย่างกลับสำเร็จ

กันยายน 26, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

ความหวังลดน้อยลงสำหรับการฟื้นฟู Moon Lander ของอินเดีย

กันยายน 26, 2023 กาเบรียล โบธ่า 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

การศึกษาพบว่ามนุษย์นีแอนเดอร์ทัลเป็นนักเลงอาหารทะเล

กันยายน 26, 2023 โรเบิร์ต แอนดรูว์ 0 คอมเมนต์
วิทยาศาสตร์

โครงสร้างที่มนุษย์สร้างขึ้นที่เก่าแก่ที่สุดในโลกถูกค้นพบในแอฟริกา

กันยายน 26, 2023 แมมโบ้ เบรสชา 0 คอมเมนต์