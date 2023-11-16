NASA Discovers a Nearby Rocky Exoplanet with Earth-Like Features

Scientists using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have made an intriguing discovery: an exoplanet located just 22 light-years away that closely resembles Earth in size. Dubbed LTT 1445Ac, this rocky exoplanet shares similar surface gravity with Earth, yet it harbors an inhospitable environment, with sweltering surface temperatures reaching a scorching 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 degrees Celsius).

LTT 1445Ac, located in the constellation Eridanus, orbits a red dwarf star within a triple star system. Red dwarf stars, smaller and cooler than our sun, constitute approximately 70% of the stars in the Milky Way galaxy. Despite its close proximity to Earth, LTT 1445Ac strays far from being a habitable sister planet due to its extreme temperatures.

The exoplanet’s measurement, determined through six orbits of the Hubble Space Telescope, reveals that its diameter is just 1.07 times larger than Earth’s. The Hubble telescope collected vital data that enabled scientists to calculate this crucial parameter. The discovery of LTT 1445Ac was made last year by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which employs the transit method to detect exoplanets by observing the changes in light when a planet passes in front of its star.

With its proximity and intriguing characteristics, LTT 1445Ac poses as an exciting target for future atmospheric studies. Scientists are particularly interested in employing the spectroscopy technique to analyze its atmosphere using both the Hubble and upcoming James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This close terrestrial planet serves as one of the few invaluable opportunities to study the composition of an exoplanet’s atmosphere.

As our understanding of exoplanets expands, discoveries like LTT 1445Ac offer a glimpse into the diverse array of planetary systems that populate our galaxy. With advanced technology and instruments like the Hubble and JWST, astronomers are uncovering the secrets of distant worlds, paving the way for a deeper understanding of our place in the universe.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQ)

ถาม: ดาวเคราะห์นอกระบบคืออะไร

An exoplanet refers to a planet that orbits a star other than Earth. These planets, often located in far-flung stellar systems, demonstrate the tremendous variety of celestial bodies in the universe.

Q: How are exoplanets discovered?

Scientists employ various methods to detect exoplanets. One common technique is the transit method, which involves monitoring changes in a star’s brightness as a planet passes in front of it, causing the star’s light to temporarily dim.

Q: What is spectroscopy?

Spectroscopy is a technique used to study the composition and properties of an object, such as an exoplanet’s atmosphere. It involves analyzing the wavelengths of light absorbed or emitted by the object, providing valuable insights into its chemical makeup.

ถาม: กล้องโทรทรรศน์อวกาศเจมส์ เวบบ์ (JWST) คืออะไร

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is an upcoming space telescope set to launch into orbit. It is designed to observe the universe in infrared light, allowing astronomers to study distant celestial objects, including exoplanets, in unprecedented detail.